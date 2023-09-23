The Liberty Flames (3-0) are 10.5-point favorites when they visit the Florida International Panthers (3-1) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. An over/under of 54 is set for the game.

Liberty sports the 65th-ranked defense this season (344.0 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best with a tally of 494.7 yards per game. Florida International ranks 98th in total yards per game (341.3), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 429.0 total yards allowed per contest.

Florida International vs. Liberty Game Info

Liberty vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -10.5 -105 -115 54 -115 -105 -400 +300

Week 4 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Out of Florida International's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Florida International has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.

This season, Florida International has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 867 yards on 50-of-89 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 47 times for 291 yards (72.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has totaled 122 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 370 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 catches on 29 targets with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put together a 159-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Jalen Bracey's 11 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Reggie Peterson has collected 1.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording 2.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Donovan Manuel is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 31 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks.

D'Verick Daniel has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 20 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

