The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Florida State has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by totaling 47.3 points per game. The Seminoles rank 62nd on defense (22 points allowed per game). Clemson has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 20th-best in total yards per game (489.3) and seventh-best in total yards surrendered per game (246.7).

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Florida State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida State Clemson 462.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (25th) 391.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (6th) 189.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (16th) 273 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (39th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 729 yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 96 yards (32 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Trey Benson has 194 rushing yards on 35 carries with four touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 11 receptions for 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Keon Coleman has put up a 170-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 19 targets.

Jaheim Bell's seven catches have turned into 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik leads Clemson with 693 yards on 71-of-107 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 63 rushing yards (21 ypg) on 23 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Will Shipley is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 225 yards, or 75 per game. Shipley has also chipped in with 11 catches for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Phil Mafah has collected 166 yards (on 25 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 197 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Antonio Williams has put together a 145-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 20 targets.

Tyler Brown has racked up 79 reciving yards (26.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

