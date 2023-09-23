Florida State vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) face off against the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Seminoles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.
Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Florida State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-2.5)
|55.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-2.5)
|55.5
|-134
|+112
Florida State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the ACC
|+100
|Bet $100 to win $100
