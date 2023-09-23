A pair of ACC teams square off when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) face off against the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium. The Seminoles are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Clemson matchup.

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Berkeley, California
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Florida State (-2.5) 55.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Florida State vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Florida State has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Clemson has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Florida State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200
To Win the ACC +100 Bet $100 to win $100

