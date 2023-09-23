The No. 25 Florida Gators (2-1) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 28 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Charlotte matchup.

Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Florida vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Trends

Florida has won one game against the spread this season.

Charlotte has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 To Win the SEC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

