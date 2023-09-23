AAC opponents meet when the Rice Owls (2-1) and the South Florida Bulls (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Rice is averaging 377.0 yards per game on offense (79th in the FBS), and rank 72nd defensively, yielding 360.0 yards allowed per game. South Florida ranks 105th in the FBS with 21.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 89th with 27.3 points allowed per game on defense.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

South Florida vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Rice Key Statistics

South Florida Rice 382.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.0 (85th) 389.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.0 (72nd) 219.7 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.0 (111th) 162.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.0 (40th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 450 yards on 49-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 275 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 41 carries and totaled 210 yards.

Sean Atkins has hauled in 142 receiving yards on 16 catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Khafre Brown has put together a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught six passes on 12 targets.

Naiem Simmons has racked up 85 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has recorded 805 yards (268.3 ypg) on 53-of-85 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 24 times for 137 yards (45.7 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 10 passes for 96 yards.

Juma Otoviano has racked up 53 yards on 26 carries. He's caught two passes for 48 yards (16.0 per game), as well.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 11 catches for 171 yards (57.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Braylen Walker has reeled in seven passes while averaging 50.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kobie Campbell has been the target of four passes and hauled in four catches for 103 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

