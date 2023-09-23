South Florida vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Rice Owls (2-1) will face off against a fellow AAC foe, the South Florida Bulls (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Owls favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
South Florida vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-2.5)
|58.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rice (-2.5)
|58.5
|-140
|+116
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
South Florida vs. Rice Betting Trends
- South Florida has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Rice has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.