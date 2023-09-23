The Rice Owls (2-1) will face off against a fellow AAC foe, the South Florida Bulls (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Owls favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-2.5) 58.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-2.5) 58.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

South Florida vs. Rice Betting Trends

South Florida has won one game against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Rice has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.