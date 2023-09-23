The Stetson Hatters (2-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (2-1) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League opponents.

On defense, Stetson has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by allowing only 204.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (379.3 yards per game). Butler's offense has been dominant, accumulating 36.0 points per contest (16th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 35th by surrendering 23.0 points per game.

Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stetson vs. Butler Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Stetson vs. Butler Key Statistics

Stetson Butler 379.3 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (38th) 204.7 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (10th) 156.3 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.7 (28th) 223.0 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.3 (49th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has compiled 382 yards (127.3 ypg) on 33-of-56 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kaderris Roberts, has carried the ball 42 times for 264 yards (88.0 per game), scoring four times.

Devon Brewer has collected 87 yards on 30 attempts, scoring one time.

Nazeviah Burris' 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has a total of 102 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws.

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has compiled 646 yards (215.3 yards per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 51 yards with one touchdown.

Jyran Mitchell has rushed 37 times for 283 yards, with four touchdowns.

Ershod Jasey II has run for 87 yards across 11 attempts.

Ethan Loss has hauled in 197 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Luke Wooten has 10 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 103 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Ryan Lezon's four receptions (on two targets) have netted him 83 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stetson or Butler gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.