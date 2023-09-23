The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Baylor Bears (1-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Texas vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 30, Baylor 21

Texas 30, Baylor 21 Texas has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Baylor lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Longhorns an 88.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baylor (+17)



Baylor (+17) Texas has covered the spread one time this season.

In 2023, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Baylor has one win against the spread in two games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 48.5 points once this season.

The over/under for the contest of 48.5 is 10.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas (34 points per game) and Baylor (24.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.5 53.5 53.5 Implied Total AVG 38.7 43 30 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

