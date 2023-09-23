USC vs. Arizona State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils are currently heavy, 34.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 61.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Arizona State matchup.
USC vs. Arizona State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
USC vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-34.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-35.5)
|61.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- BYU vs Kansas
- SMU vs TCU
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- UCLA vs Utah
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- NC State vs Virginia
USC vs. Arizona State Betting Trends
- USC has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Arizona State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.
USC & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1500
|Bet $100 to win $1500
|To Win the Pac-12
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
|Arizona State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.