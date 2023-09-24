In the Week 3 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13 if he scores a TD)

Ridley's 133 receiving yards is tops on the Jaguars. He has been targeted 19 times, and has 10 catches plus one touchdown (66.5 yards per game).

Ridley, in two games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0

