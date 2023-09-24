At +2500, the Jacksonville Jaguars are No. 9 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Jacksonville averaged 357.4 yards per game on offense last season (10th in NFL), and it ranked 24th on defense with 353.3 yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars had five wins at home last season and four away.

Jacksonville won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.3%.

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

In 17 games, Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Etienne scored zero touchdowns, with 35 receptions for 316 yards.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Zay Jones had 82 receptions for 823 yards (51.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun collected 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans - +75000 4 October 1 Falcons - +4000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +2800 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +600 11 November 19 Titans - +6600 12 November 26 @ Texans - +75000 13 December 4 Bengals - +2000 14 December 10 @ Browns - +4000 15 December 17 Ravens - +1200 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +6600 17 December 31 Panthers - +25000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +6600

