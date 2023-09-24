Check out best bets for when AFC South opponents meet as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) and the Houston Texans (0-2) square off on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Texans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Jacksonville 26 - Houston 14
  • The Jaguars have a 77.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Jaguars went 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).
  • Jacksonville did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -345 or shorter.
  • Last season, the Texans won three out of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they were the underdog.
  • Last season, Houston was at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-7.5)
  • The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.
  • The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • Houston went 4-2 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (43.5)
  • Jacksonville and Houston combined to average 2.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game last season (45.3) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
  • The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
  • Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
2 53.0 0

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
2 313.0 2 10.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.