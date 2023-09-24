Check out best bets for when AFC South opponents meet as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) and the Houston Texans (0-2) square off on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

When is Jaguars vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville 26 - Houston 14

Jacksonville 26 - Houston 14 The Jaguars have a 77.5% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars went 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

Jacksonville did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -345 or shorter.

Last season, the Texans won three out of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Houston was at least a +275 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-7.5)



Jacksonville (-7.5) The Jaguars were 8-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Texans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Houston went 4-2 as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) Jacksonville and Houston combined to average 2.7 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game last season (45.3) than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.

The Jaguars and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 2 53.0 0

C.J. Stroud Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 313.0 2 10.5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.