The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) will meet AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans (0-2), on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 43.5 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Jaguars square off against the Texans. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Jaguars vs. Texans Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Jaguars were leading after the first quarter in six games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games .

Looking at the first quarter last year, Jacksonville averaged 3.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Texans had the lead five times, were behind eight times, and were tied four times.

In the first quarter last season, the Texans averaged 3.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, were outscored in the second quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Jacksonville averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

In 17 games last year, the Texans won the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied four times.

The Texans averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last year, the Jaguars won the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Jaguars scored an average of 6.2 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) last season. On defense, they gave up 2.6 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL).

The Texans won the third quarter in 10 games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, the Texans averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter (10th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Jaguars won the fourth quarter in seven games, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter last season. It surrendered 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last season, the Texans lost the fourth quarter nine times and outscored their opponent eight times.

The Texans averaged 5.1 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.2 points on defense in the fourth quarter last season.

Jaguars vs. Texans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Jaguars were winning after the first half in eight games (6-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in eight games (3-5), and were tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

In the first half, Jacksonville averaged 10.5 points scored on offense last season (18th-ranked). It surrendered an average of 12.8 points on defense (27th-ranked) in the first half.

The Texans were winning after the first half in six games last season (1-4-1 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (1-6), and were knotted up after the first half in four games (1-3).

The Texans' offense averaged 9.3 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they gave up 11.5 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Through 17 games last season, the Jaguars won the second half nine times (7-2 record in those games), were outscored seven times (1-6), and tied one time (1-0).

Jacksonville averaged 11.7 points in the second half last season. On defense, it gave up 9.1 points on average in the second half.

Looking at scoring in the second half last year, the Texans won the second half in seven games, going 3-4 in those contests, and were outscored in the second half in 10 games (0-9-1).

The Texans' offense averaged 10.5 points in the second half last season. Defensively, they gave up 10.1 points on average in the second half.

