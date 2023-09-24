Going into their matchup with the Houston Texans (0-2), the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 24 at TIAA Bank Field.

In their most recent game, the Jaguars were knocked off by the Kansas City Chiefs 17-9.

Their last time out, the Texans were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 31-20.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zay Jones WR Knee Out Brandon Scherff OL Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Wingard S Shoulder Questionable Josh Allen OLB Shoulder Questionable Folorunso Fatukasi DL Shoulder Questionable Antonio Johnson S Hamstring Out

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status George Fant OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Laremy Tunsil OT Knee Questionable Jimmie Ward S Hip Limited Participation In Practice Tavierre Thomas CB Hand Out Eric Murray S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Robert Woods WR Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Greenard DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jalen Pitre S Chest Out Nathaniel Dell WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Stroud QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jaguars Season Insights (2022)

The Jaguars put up 357.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 24th, surrendering 353.3 yards per contest.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and 12th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars sported the 10th-ranked passing offense last season (232.9 passing yards per game), and they were less effective on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 238.5 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville averaged 124.5 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 12th on defense with 114.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars owned the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at +5, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 22 times (14th in NFL).

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-7.5)

Jaguars (-7.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-375), Texans (+300)

Jaguars (-375), Texans (+300) Total: 43.5 points

