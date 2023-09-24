How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 3
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) host an AFC South clash against the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.
We have more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
Jaguars Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Jaguars scored just 0.9 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Texans allowed (24.7).
- The Jaguars collected 22.1 fewer yards per game (357.4) than the Texans gave up per outing (379.5) last season.
- Last season Jacksonville racked up 124.5 yards per game on the ground, 45.7 fewer than Houston allowed per contest (170.2).
- The Jaguars turned the ball over 22 times last year, five fewer than the Texans forced turnovers (27).
Jaguars Home Performance (2022)
- The Jaguars' average points scored (22.4) and allowed (19.3) at home were both lower than their overall averages of 23.8 and 20.6, respectively.
- The Jaguars' average yards gained at home (371.3) was higher than their overall average (357.4). But their average yards conceded at home (334.8) was lower than overall (353.3).
- Jacksonville's average yards passing at home (248.5) was higher than its overall average (232.9). And its average yards allowed at home (204.4) was lower than overall (238.5).
- The Jaguars racked up 122.8 rushing yards per game at home (1.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 130.4 at home (15.6 more than overall).
- The Jaguars' offensive third-down percentage in home games (46.2%) was higher than their overall average (41.9%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (39%) was lower than overall (43.2%).
Jaguars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Indianapolis
|W 31-21
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Kansas City
|L 17-9
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
