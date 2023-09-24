The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) host an AFC South clash against the Houston Texans (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Jaguars and Texans betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 8.5 44.5 -400 +310

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jaguars vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 44.5 points 11 times.

Jacksonville had an average point total of 44.0 in its matchups last season, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

The Jaguars finished 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 40% of those games).

Jacksonville never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

Houston Texans

Houston played seven games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

Houston's contests last year had a 43.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Texans posted a 8-8-1 record against the spread last year.

The Texans were underdogs 17 times last season and won three, or 17.6%, of those games.

Last season, Houston was at least a +310 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Jaguars vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Jaguars 23.8 10 20.6 12 44.0 11 Texans 17 30 24.7 27 43.2 7

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.0 43.8 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 23.6 24.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-5 4-0 3-5

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 44.5 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 25.8 25.0 ATS Record 8-8-1 3-5-0 5-3-1 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-13-1 0-7-1 3-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.