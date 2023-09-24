How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 24
Sunday's Ligue 1 lineup should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Strasbourg squaring off against FC Metz.
We have everything you need regarding how to watch Sunday's Ligue 1 action right here. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch FC Metz vs Strasbourg
Strasbourg (2-1-2) travels to face FC Metz (2-2-1) at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+145)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+210)
- Draw: (+220)
Watch Le Havre AC vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 (0-1-4) travels to match up with Le Havre AC (1-3-1) at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Le Havre AC (+150)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+205)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch RC Lens vs Toulouse FC
Toulouse FC (1-3-1) travels to take on RC Lens (0-1-4) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (-150)
- Underdog: Toulouse FC (+400)
- Draw: (+310)
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes (1-4-0) journeys to play Montpellier HSC (1-2-2) at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Rennes (+160)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+175)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Olympique Marseille
Olympique Marseille (2-3-0) travels to play Paris Saint-Germain (2-2-1) at Parc des Princes in Paris.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-165)
- Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+425)
- Draw: (+350)
