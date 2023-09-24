Zay Jones did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Jones has been targeted 13 times and has five catches for 55 yards (11.0 per reception) and one TD.

Zay Jones Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 5 55 2 1 11.0

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0

