On Tuesday, Ozzie Albies (.674 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 28 doubles, four triples, 32 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .273.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 20th in slugging.

In 69.7% of his 142 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 30 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 40.1% of his games this season (57 of 142), with more than one RBI 29 times (20.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 74 of 142 games this year, and more than once 16 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 76 .243 AVG .298 .297 OBP .353 .448 SLG .551 25 XBH 39 12 HR 20 42 RBI 62 48/19 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings