How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Darius Vines starts for the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park against Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 301 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 607 extra-base hits.
- The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.
- Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (916 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Atlanta's 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.300).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Vines (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Darius Vines
|Jameson Taillon
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Marcus Stroman
|9/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Trevor Williams
|9/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Jackson Rutledge
|10/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joan Adon
