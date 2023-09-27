Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .258 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 81 of 137 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has homered in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .285 AVG .229 .324 OBP .294 .540 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 48 RBI 24 63/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings