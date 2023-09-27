Marcell Ozuna vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After batting .282 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Jameson Taillon) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .270 with 28 doubles, 36 home runs and 55 walks.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 139 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.7% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (38.8%), with more than one RBI in 25 of those games (18.0%).
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (62 of 139), with two or more runs 12 times (8.6%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.296
|AVG
|.244
|.365
|OBP
|.319
|.589
|SLG
|.484
|36
|XBH
|28
|19
|HR
|17
|45
|RBI
|47
|60/28
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 29th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
