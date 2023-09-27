Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

TBD at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 27

7:00 PM ET on September 27 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Pinellas Park High School at Hollins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 3A - District 6

3A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Meade High School at Indian Rocks Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Canterbury School of Florida at Shorecrest Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL Conference: 5A - District 9

5A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Gulfport, FL

Gulfport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Largo High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Harbor University HS at Sickles High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL Conference: 4A - District 10

4A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Carrollwood Day School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Clearwater High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg