Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Broward County, Florida this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Piper High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Stranahan High School at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Crest School at Northeast High School - Oakland Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oakland Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Pompano Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flanagan High School at Cooper City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cooper City, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miramar High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Broward High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Springs High School at Stoneman Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Parkland, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dillard High School at Boyd Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
