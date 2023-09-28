Currently the Jacksonville Jaguars are 12th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +3000.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Jaguars are 12th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+3000), much higher than their computer rankings (18th).

The Jaguars were +3000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of the Jaguars winning the Super Bowl, based on their +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two Jaguars games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

The Jaguars have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Jaguars are putting up 339 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 16th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, giving up 348.3 yards per game.

The Jaguars rank 21st in scoring offense (19 points per game) and 23rd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this season.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence has passed for 736 yards (245.3 per game), completing 64.6%, with three touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Lawrence also has rushed for 59 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Travis Etienne has scored one touchdown and gained 205 yards (68.3 per game).

In addition, Etienne has 11 catches for 79 yards and zero TDs.

In three games, Christian Kirk has 16 receptions for 173 yards (57.7 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Calvin Ridley has scored one time, hauling in 13 balls for 173 yards (57.7 per game).

In three games for the Jaguars, Foyesade Oluokun has recorded 37 tackles.

Jaguars Player Futures

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts W 31-21 +12500 2 September 17 Chiefs L 17-9 +600 3 September 24 Texans L 37-17 +40000 4 October 1 Falcons - +5000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +900 6 October 15 Colts - +12500 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +3500 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 49ers - +550 11 November 19 Titans - +8000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +40000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1800 14 December 10 @ Browns - +2500 15 December 17 Ravens - +1600 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +10000 17 December 31 Panthers - +30000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +8000

