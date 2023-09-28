The LaLiga lineup on Thursday, which includes Real Betis versus Granada CF, should provide some fireworks.

Live coverage of all LaLiga action on Thursday is available to you, with the info provided below.

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Granada CF vs Real Betis

Real Betis (2-2-2) travels to play Granada CF (1-0-5) at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in Granada.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Favorite: Real Betis (+130)

Real Betis (+130) Underdog: Granada CF (+185)

Granada CF (+185) Draw: (+240)

Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves (2-0-4) is on the road to face RC Celta de Vigo (1-1-4) at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (-155)

RC Celta de Vigo (-155) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+450)

Deportivo Alaves (+450) Draw: (+255)

Watch CA Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid (3-1-1) is on the road to take on CA Osasuna (2-1-3) at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Favorite: Atletico Madrid (+110)

Atletico Madrid (+110) Underdog: CA Osasuna (+235)

CA Osasuna (+235) Draw: (+235)

