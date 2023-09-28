Marcell Ozuna vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Marcell Ozuna (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Read More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 29 doubles, 37 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .272.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Ozuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 70.7% of his 140 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 24.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has an RBI in 55 of 140 games this season, with multiple RBI in 26 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (63 of 140), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|.300
|AVG
|.244
|.367
|OBP
|.319
|.603
|SLG
|.484
|38
|XBH
|28
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|47
|60/28
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.