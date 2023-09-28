Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week? We've got the information.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Miami Edison HS at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Senior High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 28
- Location: Miami, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Florida Christian High School at Marathon Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marathon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Northwestern High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
