Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Saint Johns County, Florida this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at Countryside Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 28

7:00 PM ET on September 28 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Oakleaf HS at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL Conference: 7A - District 1

7A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Matanzas High School at St Augustine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartram Trail High School at Fleming Island High School