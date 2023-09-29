Braves vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Oddsmakers list the Braves as -300 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +240 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Braves vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-300
|+240
|10.5
|-105
|-115
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 95 of the 144 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 5-3 (62.5%).
- The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 75% in this contest.
- Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 90 of those games (90-66-3).
- The Braves have collected a 17-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.7% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|51-27
|52-29
|30-23
|73-33
|80-47
|23-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.