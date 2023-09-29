Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, September 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 169 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .281 with 84 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this season (111 of 159), with multiple hits 47 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 28.9% of his games this year, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has had an RBI in 76 games this year (47.8%), including 35 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 94 games this season (59.1%), including 29 multi-run games (18.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 81 .297 AVG .266 .402 OBP .374 .643 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 70 RBI 66 77/49 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings