On Friday, Ozzie Albies (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .276 with 30 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 63rd and he is 17th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 101 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.

Looking at the 145 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 31 of them (21.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 58 games this year (40.0%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 76 .251 AVG .298 .304 OBP .353 .465 SLG .551 28 XBH 39 13 HR 20 45 RBI 62 50/20 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings