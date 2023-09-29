Defending champ Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite (+800) at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship ($2.3M purse), being held at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29 - October 2.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 8:15 AM ET

8:15 AM ET Venue: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par/Distance: Par 71/6,438 yards

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Best Odds to Win

Atthaya Thitikul

Tee Time: 9:32 AM ET

9:32 AM ET Odds to Win: +800

Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 7th -18 8 70-65-67-68 AIG Women’s Open 36th +2 16 74-67-73-76 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open MC +10 - 79

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 9:21 AM ET

9:21 AM ET Odds to Win: +800

Kim Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 21st -13 13 68-69-70-68 CP Women’s Open 36th +3 12 72-71-74-74 AIG Women’s Open 4th -6 8 70-70-68-74

Yuka Saso

Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Saso Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Kroger Queen City Championship 5th -11 5 69-66-70-72 Portland Classic 59th -5 21 68-67-70-78 CP Women’s Open 8th -4 5 66-73-72-73

Leona Maguire

Tee Time: 2:32 PM ET

2:32 PM ET Odds to Win: +1400

Maguire Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round ISPS Handa World Invitational 16th E 8 73-75-71-70 AIG Women’s Open 30th +1 15 72-72-74-71 Amundi Evian Championship 42nd +1 15 70-73-67-75

Georgia Hall

Tee Time: 2:21 PM ET

2:21 PM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Hall Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Portland Classic 14th -15 11 70-68-70-65 CP Women’s Open 11th -3 6 73-68-70-74 ISPS Handa World Invitational 16th E 8 72-74-73-70

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Hae-Ran Ryu +2000 Danielle Kang +2500 Hannah Green +3000 Jenny Shin +3000 A Lim Kim +3000 In-gee Chun +3300 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +3500 Sei-young Kim +3500 Eun-Hee Ji +4000 Maria Gabriela Lopez +4000

