Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Atlanta Braves (103-57) and the Washington Nationals (70-90) clashing at Truist Park (on September 30) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Joan Adon (2-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- This season, the Braves have been favored 145 times and won 95, or 65.5%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won one of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 77.8% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 933 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge
