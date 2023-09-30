The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals will send Spencer Strider and Joan Adon, respectively, out for the start when the two squads play on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 304 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season, putting up 617 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (933 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (19-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 274 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 32nd of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Strider will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

In six of his 31 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

