Spencer Strider looks for his 20th win of the year when his Atlanta Braves (103-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-90). First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 20 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 31 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 151 home runs, 29th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

The Nationals will send Adon (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Adon is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.

In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Joan Adon vs. Braves

He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 933 total runs scored while batting .276 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .501 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 304 home runs (first in the league).

Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

