Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Based on our computer projections, the Florida A&M Rattlers will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils when the two teams match up at Rice-Totten Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Florida A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Florida A&M (-16.4)
|41.8
|Florida A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 13
Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)
- The Rattlers put together an 8-2-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last year, four Rattlers games hit the over.
Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)
- The Delta Devils went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, just two of Delta Devils games went over the point total.
Rattlers vs. Delta Devils 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mississippi Valley State
|10.3
|34.7
|--
|--
|7
|35
|Florida A&M
|26.5
|17
|27
|10
|24
|38
