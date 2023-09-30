The Week 5 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats that should be of interest to fans in Florida.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field TV Channel: ESPN+

No. 22 Florida Gators at Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Kentucky (-1)

Baylor Bears at UCF Knights

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 30 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Fubo Favorite: UCF (-9)

South Florida Bulls at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Favorite: Navy (-3)

Florida A&M Rattlers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Rice-Totten Stadium TV Channel: Valley SN

