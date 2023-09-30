The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) host an SEC battle against the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Kentucky has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank 25th-best in scoring offense (38 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game). Florida's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FBS with 13.5 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 27.8 points per game, which ranks 77th.

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Florida vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Florida Kentucky 412.5 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.5 (75th) 244.8 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (21st) 164.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.5 (93rd) 247.8 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265 (45th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has thrown for 951 yards on 77.8% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Trevor Etienne has carried the ball 49 times for 329 yards, with two touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson has compiled 211 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall leads his team with 362 receiving yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown.

Eugene Wilson III has recorded 104 receiving yards (26 yards per game) on 12 receptions.

Caleb Douglas' 10 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 99 yards (24.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,060 yards (265 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 58.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 314 yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone five times. He's also caught 10 passes for 137 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 18 times for 114 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's leads his squad with 283 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Barion Brown has caught 15 passes for 214 yards (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dane Key has hauled in 13 catches for 196 yards, an average of 49 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kentucky or Florida gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.