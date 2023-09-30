Leona Maguire will compete at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club, taking place from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Maguire at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +1400 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

+1400

Leona Maguire Insights

Maguire has finished better than par nine times and carded 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Maguire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Maguire has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Maguire has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average three times.

Maguire has qualified for the weekend seven times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 21 -5 277 1 16 2 6 $1.6M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,025 yards, which is longer than the 6,438-yard length for this tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pinnacle Country Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Maguire has played in the past year has been 140 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Maguire's Last Time Out

Maguire was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 39 holes.

Maguire shot better than 64% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.76 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Maguire shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Maguire had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.5).

Maguire carded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that last outing, Maguire had a bogey or worse on eight of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Maguire ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on five of the 17 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.0.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Maguire carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.7.

