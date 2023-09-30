How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Necaxa versus CF Pachuca is one of many solid options on today's Liga MX schedule.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's Liga MX action.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF Pachuca vs Necaxa
Necaxa makes the trip to play CF Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: CF Pachuca (-165)
- Underdog: Necaxa (+425)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch CF America vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM is on the road to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: CF America (-150)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+370)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Mazatlan FC vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL makes the trip to face Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ViX+
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (-130)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+320)
- Draw: (+300)
