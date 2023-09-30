The Navy Midshipmen (1-2) face a fellow AAC foe when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

On offense, Navy ranks 104th in the FBS with 336.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 65th in total defense (359.7 yards allowed per contest). With 26.8 points per game on offense, South Florida ranks 82nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 93rd, surrendering 27.8 points per game.

South Florida vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

South Florida vs. Navy Key Statistics

South Florida Navy 435.8 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (128th) 415.0 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.7 (10th) 205.3 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (8th) 230.5 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.0 (129th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 885 yards (221.3 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 357 yards (89.3 ypg) on 79 carries with five touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has piled up 242 yards (on 56 carries) with one touchdown.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 357 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Sean Atkins has 24 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 215 yards (53.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Khafre Brown has racked up 168 reciving yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has 337 pass yards for Navy, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 40 carries.

Alex Tecza has 209 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 33 times for 119 yards (39.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Brandon Chatman's leads his squad with 100 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of seven targets).

Nathan Kent has grabbed three passes while averaging 17.0 yards per game.

Anton Hall's one catch is good enough for 45 yards.

