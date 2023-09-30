South Florida vs. Navy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of AAC teams take the field when the Navy Midshipmen (1-2) and the South Florida Bulls (2-2) clash on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Midshipmen are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Navy vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
South Florida vs. Navy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
South Florida vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Navy Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Navy (-3.5)
|54.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Navy (-4.5)
|54.5
|-205
|+168
South Florida vs. Navy Betting Trends
- South Florida has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Navy has won one game against the spread this season.
