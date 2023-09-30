Tulane vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tulane vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-21.5)
|58.5
|-1400
|+800
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-11.5)
|59.5
|-1800
|+920
Tulane vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Tulane has won two games against the spread this season.
- UAB has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Blazers have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Tulane & UAB 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|To Win the AAC
|+210
|UAB
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
