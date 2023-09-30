Big 12 rivals square off when the UCF Knights (3-1) host the Baylor Bears (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. UCF is favored by 12.5 points. The game has an over/under of 55 points.

UCF owns the 58th-ranked defense this season (347 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with a tally of 565 yards per game. Baylor's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 20 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 83rd with 26.8 points ceded per contest.

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

UCF vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -12.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -450 +350

Week 5 Big 12 Betting Trends

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.

UCF has gone over in three of its four games with a set total (75%).

UCF has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

UCF has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Knights have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has 638 pass yards for UCF, completing 64.9% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 80 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 23 carries.

The team's top rusher, Johnny Richardson, has carried the ball 39 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game).

This season, RJ Harvey has carried the ball 52 times for 283 yards (70.8 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 156 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has put up a 219-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording seven TFL and 12 tackles.

UCF's top-tackler, Lee Hunter, has 24 tackles and one TFL this year.

Corey Thornton has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 11 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

