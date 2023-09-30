Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all three games involving teams from the OVC.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee State Tigers at UT Martin Skyhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

