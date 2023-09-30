With the college football season heading into Week 5, the schedule includes seven games that feature teams from the UAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tarleton State Texans at SE Louisiana Lions 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Abilene Christian Wildcats at North Texas Mean Green 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 MW Network Central Arkansas Bears at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

