The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 32 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .282.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

In 70.3% of his 158 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 56 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Riley has had an RBI in 61 games this season (38.6%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 53.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (17.1%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 80 .294 AVG .271 .364 OBP .331 .535 SLG .503 37 XBH 35 17 HR 20 44 RBI 55 87/31 K/BB 83/28 2 SB 1

