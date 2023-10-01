Check out best bets for when the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) square off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

When is Jaguars vs. Falcons?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Best Moneyline Bet

The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).

The Jaguars have a 63.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-3)



Jacksonville (-3) The Jaguars have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Falcons have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.

Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-1) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42.5)



Under (42.5) Jacksonville and Atlanta combine to average 5.2 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).

The Jaguars and the Falcons have seen their opponents average a combined 0.5 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this game.

Jacksonville has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

The Falcons have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Calvin Ridley Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 57.7 1

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 184.3 2 13.7 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.