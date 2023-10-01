Jaguars vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Jaguars and the Falcons.
Jaguars vs. Falcons Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|3
|43
|-155
|+130
Jaguars vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The average point total in Jacksonville's games this year is 46.5, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.
- The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.
- Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Atlanta Falcons
- The Falcons and their opponents have scored more than 43 combined points once this season.
- Atlanta's contests this season have a 42.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Falcons have covered the spread one time over three games with a set spread.
- The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.
Jaguars vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|19
|21
|25
|21
|46.5
|2
|3
|Falcons
|18.3
|23
|18
|7
|42.7
|1
|3
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|47
|45.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26
|26.5
|25
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Falcons Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|40.5
|47
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23
|22
|25
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
